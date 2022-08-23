Regina Fay Davis, 55, of Cowan, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.  A native of Franklin County, she was born on Sept. 20, 1966, to the late Lacy and Joann Goff. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel.  Interment will be held at Cowan Montgomery Cemetery. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Aug 27
Visitation
Saturday, August 27, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Aug 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 27, 2022
1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
