Regina Fay Davis, 55, of Cowan, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. A native of Franklin County, she was born on Sept. 20, 1966, to the late Lacy and Joann Goff. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will be held at Cowan Montgomery Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 24, 2022
