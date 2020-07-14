Rena Sue Land of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, July 9th, 2020 at her home surrounded by family at the age of 67.
Ms. Land was born in Manchester to the late Ira and Susie Ellsworth. In addition to her parents, Ms. Land is preceded in death by one sister, Mary Lee England and two brothers, Ira Ellsworth Jr. and John Perry Ellsworth. She is survived by her loving daughter, Katherine Brinkley and her husband, Jeremy Brinkley; two sisters, Brenda March and Cherry Smith; Grandson, Kasen Brinkley; and Grandchildren in heart, Austin Brinkley, Macy Hensley, and Morgan Underwood. Ms. Land graduated from Coffee County Central High School. She was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma. In her spare time, she loved spending time with family and her Yorkie, Harley K, cooking for family and friends, and reading her bible. She also enjoyed going on the outings with her Sunday School class. She had a true servant’s heart. She spent many years doing volunteer work for the Attic Outlet and would often give all that she had to help others in need.
Visitation for Ms. Land was held on Sunday, July 12 at Kilgore Funeral Home with a funeral service immediately following with Tim McGehee officiating. A graveside service took place Monday, July 13 at fountain Grove Cemetery in Morrison. Donations in Rena’s memory can be made to Grace Baptist Church of Tullahoma.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 15, 2020