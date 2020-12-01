Rev. James Arthur Growden was born in Tullahoma, Nov. 24, 1938 and died Nov. 29, 2020 in Murfreesboro.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Carol, his parents, Frank and Flora Growden, and sister, Ethel. He is survived by sons Art and Eric. He also leaves behind daughters-in-law, Mary and Donna, and four grandchildren: Bethany, Andrew, Rachel, and Sarah.
He will be interred at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Dec. 5 at noon with David Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Alzheimer's Association in his name. Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve The Growden Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 2, 2020