Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Reverend Raymond Lee Prescott III passed away March 2, 2023 and was born on April 6, 1938 in Augusta, Georgia, to Raymond Lee Prescott, Jr., and Mary Cornwell Prescott.
Ray was the brother of his sister Mary Elizabeth Seckman (deceased) and is survived by brother, David Clay Prescott. Raymond attended Tullahoma schools as well as Webb School in Bell Buckle. Ray was an active high school athlete in football & wrestling. He graduated from St. Andrews School in Sewanee. Ray also attended Middle Tennessee State University.
Ray married Betty Sue Brandon from Tullahoma and has four children. Raymond Lee IV, Christopher Paul, Foster Rives and Mary Beth Bonneville. In 1970, Ray was filled with the Holy Spirit, sold his interest in Prescott Bottling Company, and moved his family to Oklahoma City in 1972 to attend Bible College where he graduated and was ordained into Ministry. Ray then joined the staff at Oklahoma Christian School as a teacher, coach, administrator, and mentor to many souls. After leaving OCS, Ray was associate pastor and counselor at Grace New Life Church in Edmond, OK. He also served as director of Grace Bible Institute. Afterwards, Ray pastored Northside Christion Fellowship Church. In 1988, Ray and Betty moved back to Tennessee, accepting a position as a pre-release counselor with the Tennessee Department of Corrections and had a distinguished career from which he retired in 2003. Raymond is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life will be 12:00 noon Saturday April 15 at Knox County Baptist Associations building @ 7709 Westland Dr., Knoxville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, please share the love of Jesus with someone.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.