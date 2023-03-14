Prescott.jpg

Reverend Raymond Lee Prescott III

Reverend Raymond Lee Prescott III passed away March 2, 2023 and was born on April 6, 1938 in Augusta, Georgia, to Raymond Lee Prescott, Jr., and Mary Cornwell Prescott.

Ray was the brother of his sister Mary Elizabeth Seckman (deceased) and is survived by brother, David Clay Prescott. Raymond attended Tullahoma schools as well as Webb School in Bell Buckle. Ray was an active high school athlete in football & wrestling. He graduated from St. Andrews School in Sewanee. Ray also attended Middle Tennessee State University.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.