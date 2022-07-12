Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
The Reverend Timothy Dawson Brown, widely known and loved as “Brother Tim” passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Brother Tim dedicated his life to serving God's people. He embodied Southern hospitality and often shared the refrain “I love to feed the folks I love.” He served as pastor of Cowan First Baptist Church from 1993 to 2017. Brother Tim was born in Sylacauga, Alabama to Reverend Elmon Brown, Sr. and Janie Stevens Brown.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 16 at 2 p.m. at Cowan First Baptist Church with graveside service at the Cowan Montgomery Cemetery immediately following. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be livestreamed on the Cowan First Baptist Facebook page. The family invites donations to the children and youth ministries at Cowan First Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.
Moore Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.