Funeral services for Rex Carden Birdsong, 68, of Tullahoma, will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 7 at the funeral home. Mr. Birdsong passed from this life on Monday, July 4, 2022, at his residence in Tullahoma.
Rex was born in Tullahoma on September 4, 1953, the son of the late Bernard and Hattie Mae Birdsong. He was a retired United States Army National Guard veteran, serving for 36 years. Rex was a hard worker who would help anyone in need. He enjoyed golfing and telling jokes, but his favorite past time was spending time with his family and his dog, Samson. Rex was a loving and devoted husband, father, and Poppies.
In addition to his parents, Rex is also preceded in death by one brother, Donnie Birdsong; one brother-in-law, Bob Hollingsworth. He is survived by his beloved wife of 15 years, Barbara; one son, Anthony Ervin; three daughters, Corrie Martin (Joe), Kelley Sintic (Marcus), and Autumn Logan (Jeff); two sisters, Janice Welch (Raymond) and June Hollingsworth; eight grandchildren, Orion Smith, Madison Smith, Gracie Martin, Brody Sintic, Alexander Sintic, Haydon Malone, Carter Logan, and Carly Logan; many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Rex’s name to the Wounded Warrior Program.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 6, 2022