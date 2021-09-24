Rhonda Gail Binkley Bruce, age 46 of Evansville, Ind., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
She was born Oct. 24, 1974 in Tullahoma to the late John Harlan Binkley and Shirley Ann Rittenhouse Binkley. Rhonda was a homemaker who enjoyed crafts and video games but most all she loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Andrew Bruce of Evansville, Ind.; daughters, Courtney Vaughan of Leoma and Denice Deanna Vaughan of Dickerson; son, Jason Vaughan II of Leoma; sister, Lisa Michelle (Henry) Stevens of Manchester; brother, Ronnie Dale Binkley of Evansville, Ind.; and grandchildren, Madison Hunt, Paizley Davidson, Lakelyn Hunt and Hudson Davidson.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 at Moore-Cortner Chapel with interment at Maplewood Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398 (931) 967-2222 www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 26, 2021