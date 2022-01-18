Ricardo Hernandez, 53, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Medical Center. Ricardo was born in Miami, Florida on Feb. 23, 1968 to the late Jose and Marie (Sarabia) Hernandez. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 19, 2022