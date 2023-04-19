Hopwood obit.jpg

Richard Clay Hopwood of Normandy passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the age of 79.

Mr. Hopwood was born in Sheffield, Ala., to the late Otis and Ethel Marie Anderson Hopwood. During his life, Richard served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War. He then worked as a Computer Director for Motlow State Community College, followed by UTSI until his retirement. He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Patsy Whited; and one brother, Jimmy Hopwood. Mr. Hopwood is survived by his wife, Marie Raxter Hopwood; one son, John Hopwood (Angela); one daughter, Heather Renninger (Brian); seven grandchildren, Jacob, Lena, Bianca, Kayla, Justin, Joe, and Tyler; 13 great-grandchildren; one niece, and several nephews.

