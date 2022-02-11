Richard Edward Fry, 77, died at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville at 12:08 p.m. Jan. 22, 2022 of an internarial hemorrhage.
He is survived by his wife (Joy) Wanda Joyce Boatright (Fry), daughter Laura (Matt) Durbin, granddaughters Loni Joy Watts, Emily (John) Kirkland, great-grandsons Blake Lay, (Jack) John Andrew Kirkland, great-granddaughters Courtney Lay and Abigail Joy Kirkland, brother David Fry, sister Doris (Robert) Koffman and sister-in-law Mary Fry.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Holly Fry and brother, Michael Fry.
Richard graduated from Allen Military, Brayn, Texas, University of Missouri at Kansas City, Missouri and received his master’s degree at Keller Graduate School of Business Management in Chicago, Illinois. Richard joined the army in 1964, received his basic training in Ft. Devens, Massachusetts. He was in the Army Security Agency in German and served with distinction in Vietnam where he earned a Purple Heart. He retired as Purchase Manager as West Argo in Kansas City, Missouri.
Richard loved to paint and write, he played accordion as well as highland great pipes as well as the small parlor pipes. He played first for the neighborhood children. They gathered in our backyard to hear him practice. He played in several marching bands in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, around Chicago and in the mass bands with as many as 1,000 other pipers at the Milwaukee Highland Games as well as weddings and funerals, as well at schools for children.
Richard loved the Lord and prayed for his church. I miss him but I cannot mourn him, I can only rejoice that he is in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ.
A memorial service will be held on Feb. 19 at First Baptist Church at 108 E. Grundy St., Tullahoma, 1 p.m.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 13, 2022