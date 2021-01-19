Richard Gaston Hunt Sr., 81, of Lynchburg, departed this life Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving and devoted family.
He was born in Winchester to the late Gaston Edward Hunt and Ruby Elizabeth Philpot on Aug. 12, 1939. Mr. Hunt was a self-employed residential and commercial painter. Mr. Hunt’s favorite hobby was fishing. He was very "quick witted". He will be remembered as a man that loved his family especially his grandchildren and was always a little partial to his granddaughters. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hunt was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Fay Evans Hunt, daughters, Tammy Ferguson, Linda Slatton Hunt and his son, Ricky Hunt, Jr., brothers; B.W., Lenn and Glenn Hunt.
He is survived by his daughters, Terri (Floyd) Angus of Whiteville, N.C., Wanda (Tommy)Holder of Lynchburg, brother, David Hunt, Sr., sisters; Pat Ulmer of Shelbyville, Geneva (Bud) Smerk of Stow, Ohio, and Evelyn (Tom) VanDeVeer of Lynchburg. Eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services for Mr. Hunt were held Friday, Jan. 15 in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Rev. Donald Smith officiating. Interment followed in the Gault Cemetery in Winchester. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Mr. Hunt's memory to either The Alzheimer's Association, 201 West Lincoln Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Grant Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 20, 2021