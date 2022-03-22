Richard James Williams, 74, of Tullahoma departed this life on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.
Mr. Williams was born in Durango, Colorado, on Jan. 11, 1948, to the late Paul and Wynette Williams. Shortly after graduating High School, Mr. Williams went on to serve our Country in the United States Army. He was in the service for six years, and had earned the rank of Drill Sergeant. After his retirement from the Army, Mr. Williams went on to become a Truck Driver. He owned his own Trucking Company, and was a Trucker from 1976, until 2019, when he retired due to disability. Mr. Williams passion was building and working on motorcycles, and was even in a motorcycle club named the "Nomands." He loved all animals, but especially dogs. Mr. Williams would decorate for every holiday, and putting up Christmas lights was his favorite thing to do around the Holidays. You could often find Mr. Williams tending to his garden. He enjoyed planting and caring for his plants, and had even built and designed his own hydroponic garden. Mr. Williams will be remembered as being soft-spoken, with a kind and loving soul.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams in preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Lisa Williams.
Mr. Williams is survived by his son, Richard Ian Lee of Nashville; daughter, Kenda and husband Stephen Parks of Lynchburg; daughter, Darla Maxwell and son, Jimmy Hill both of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Gage, Tanner, Morgan, Jennifer, Jamie, Travis, Haley, Hannah, Harlee, Shelby, Shayla, Richard Ian Lee Jr., and great-grandchildren; Kayden, Kylie, and Mason.
Services will be conducted for Mr. Williams at noon on Monday, March 28 at the Chattanooga National Cemetery in Chattanooga with military honors bestowed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Disabled American Veterans. Donations can be made through mail, Payable to: DAV – Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, or through their website by clicking here.
Grant Funeral Services at 103 Peters Road in Estill Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 23, 2022