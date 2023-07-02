Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Richard L. Tucker of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Hospital at the age of 73 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, July 1 at 1 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Montgomery Cowan Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A native of South Bend, Ind., he was the son of the late Paul Tucker and Frances Hollingsworth Tucker who survives. Mr. Tucker enjoyed building cars, listening to music and playing his guitar. He also loved his horses and enjoyed riding his tractors and bush hogging. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles.
In addition to his mother, Frances Tucker of Tullahoma, he is survived by sons, Richard Tucker Jr of Lynchburg and Matthew Tucker (Denise) of Fayetteville; daughters, Teresa Kelley (Patrick) of Tullahoma, Billie Jo Shipley (Stephen) of Manchester and Francine Anderson (Benjamin) of Lynchburg; brothers, Eddie Paul Tucker (Lee) of Tullahoma; sister, Linda Thompson (Dewey) of Mishawaka, IN; twelve grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
