Funeral services for Richard Larry Davis, 87, of Shelbyville, will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in the chapel of Doak-Howell Funeral Home with Steve Lynn officiating. The burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma. The family request masks be worn during services.
Mr. Davis was born Oct. 14, 1934 in Coffee County to the late Dewey Davis and Nannie Mae Chockley Davis. He was a Deacon at Southside Baptist Church, member of Woodmen of The World, served his country in the United States Army and retired from The Tennessean. In his spare time Mr. Davis loved attending flea markets, trading and collecting gaming & sports cards.
Survivors include sons, Ricky W. (Tera O.) Davis, and Ronnie D. Davis all of Shelbyville, and sister, Linda (Henry) Barker of Smyrna.
Along with his parents Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years Betty Ann Hyde Davis.
Doak-Howell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 5, 2022