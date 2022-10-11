Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Richard Michael Rose, 73, of Estill Springs, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born in Fayetteville on May 12, 1949, to the late Sumner O. and Mildred (McClure) Rose. Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 14 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Joe Rutherford officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Winchester First United Methodist Church, Winchester’s Faith Promise or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
