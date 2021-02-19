Richard W. (Dick) Rhudy, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, Feb. 18 at the age of 87.
Dick was born in Council Grove, Kansas to the late Delbert and Genevieve Rhudy. He graduated from high school in 1951. Dick entered the Marine Corps and was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida and later Memphis, Tennessee where he was an instructor in aviation electronics and navigation radar. He married Dona Jean Berg in Leavenworth, Kansas in 1953. After being discharged in 1955, Dick attended Wichita State University and worked for Cessna Airplane Company. He received his Aeronautical Engineering degree in 1958 and shortly thereafter went to work for ARO, Inc. at AEDC. Over the years, Dick held various positions with ARO, Calspan and Microcraft.
He retired in 1991. Dick loved fishing, pheasant and dove hunting, sports and NASCAR racing. After retirement he enjoyed living on Tim’s Ford Lake, playing golf, and traveling. He was a member of First Methodist Church in Tullahoma.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dona Jean; his children, Debra (Dale) McKill and Doug (Shannon) Rhudy; his grandchildren, Casey McKill, Clint Rhudy, and MacKenzie Fesler; and his great-grandson, Micciah McKill; numerous wonderful nieces and nephews; and many longtime good friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Rev. Rickey Wade officiating.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 208 W. Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388, or to the charitable organization of their choice.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 21, 2021