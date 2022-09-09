Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Ricky Joe Knight of Moore County, passed this life on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 65.
Ricky was born in Manchester to the late Grady and Mildred Louise Huddleston Knight. During his life, he worked as a Locksmith at AEDC in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, Ricky was preceded in death by one brother, Calvin “Lynn” Knight; one sister, Anita Davenport; one nephew, Jason Knight; one great-niece, Kaylee Knight; and two brothers-in-law, Rick Richter and Dallon Thomas. He is survived by four sisters, Donna (E.J.) Wells, Brenda (Jim) Oliver, Sandra Richter, and Melissa (David) Brazier; two brothers, Grady (Sue) Knight Jr. and Danny (Linda) Knight; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Entombment will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Bro. Eddie Canady officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
