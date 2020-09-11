Rima F Hoyne of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Tennova Harton Hospital at the age of 66 years. No services are scheduled at this time.
Rima was the daughter of the late H N and Mary Ruth Martin. She grew up in Tullahoma and was “Little Miss Tullahoma” in 1956 at the age of 3. She was a 1971 graduate of Tullahoma High School. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, listening to music, playing rook and scrabble and traveling. She enjoyed remembering the good times she had growing up with cousins and other family members doing fun activities such as camping and fishing. She also enjoyed watching her two sons play baseball while they were growing up.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Brian Hoyne.
Mrs. Hoyne is survived by her husband, Michael Hoyne of Tullahoma; son, Chad Hoyne of Manchester; brother, Michael Martin (Hilda) of Tullahoma; mother-in-law, Elaine Hoyne of Tucson, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Lisa Rempe of Tucson, Ariz., and grandchild, Connor Hoyne.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences. Daves-
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 13, 2020