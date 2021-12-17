Rita E. Braston, 62, of Tullahoma passed on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Life Care Center in Tullahoma. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. at Shorter Chapel A.M.E. Church with Funeral Services to follow at noon with Pastor Lance Shelton, Officiating and Rev. James A. Crutchfield, Jr, Eulogist. Interment will follow Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.weltonfuneralhome.com.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 19, 2021