Rita E. Braston, 62, of Tullahoma passed on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Life Care Center in Tullahoma.  Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. at Shorter Chapel A.M.E. Church with Funeral Services to follow at noon with Pastor Lance Shelton, Officiating and Rev. James A. Crutchfield, Jr, Eulogist. Interment will follow Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.weltonfuneralhome.com.

 J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Dec. 19, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Rita Braston, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 21
Visitation
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
Shorter Chapel AME Church
402 SW Atlantic Street
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 21
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
12:00PM-1:00PM
Shorter Chapel AME Church
402 SW Atlantic Street
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.