Rita Faye Stokes Fulcher

Rita Faye Stokes Fulcher of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 82.

Mrs. Fulcher was born in Kemper County, Ms., to the late L.L. “Bunk” and Fannie Salathiel Presley Stokes. Rita was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Denny Fulcher; One daughter, Rochelle Spraggins (Jerry); two sons, Lee Fulcher (Julie), and Jimmy Fulcher (Stephanie); and seven grandsons, Clint Spraggins, Eric Spraggins, Andrew Fulcher (fiancé Maryclare), Adam Fulcher (Ansley), Addison Fulcher, Garrett Fulcher, and Brice Fulcher. V

