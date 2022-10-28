Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Rita Faye Stokes Fulcher of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 82.
Mrs. Fulcher was born in Kemper County, Ms., to the late L.L. “Bunk” and Fannie Salathiel Presley Stokes. Rita was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Denny Fulcher; One daughter, Rochelle Spraggins (Jerry); two sons, Lee Fulcher (Julie), and Jimmy Fulcher (Stephanie); and seven grandsons, Clint Spraggins, Eric Spraggins, Andrew Fulcher (fiancé Maryclare), Adam Fulcher (Ansley), Addison Fulcher, Garrett Fulcher, and Brice Fulcher. V
Visitation for Mrs. Fulcher will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jim Norman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Rita’s memory be made to either the Highland Baptist Church Prime Timers Senior Adult Ministry, 808 W. Hickory St. Tullahoma, TN 37388; or the American Cancer Society in Tennessee- 2000 Charlotte Ave. Nashville, TN 37203.
Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 30. 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Rita Fulcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.