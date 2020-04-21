River Allen Hasty, 19, of Belvidere, passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020. River was born on Dec. 6, 2000. Private Family Graveside services will be held at Beech Hill Cemetery. The register book and memorial cards will be available under the carport of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home from noon to 5p.m. Saturday, April 25. An attendant will be available to assist you. If you would like to send a Hug from Home, please call the funeral home at 967-2222.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 22, 2020