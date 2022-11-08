Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Robbie Colleen Stewart, a native of Moore County and long-time resident of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Bailey Manor in Manchester at the age of 83.
Mrs. Stewart was born in Moore County to the late Buford Henry Reese and Georgia Mae Thompson Reese. During her life she worked as a seamstress for the Serbin Corporation and was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. She married the Rev. J.C. Stewart on May 25th, 1963 and loved being a pastor’s wife, as well as a mother to her two sons, and a grandmother to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her siblings Margaret and Shirley Lynn Martin, and Jimmy, Kerry, Fred and Joe Reese.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Rev. J.C. Stewart; two sons, Victor (Trish) Stewart, and Donald (Kathie) Stewart, all of Moore County; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Horace (Martha) Reese, and Jerry (Pat) Reese; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor A.J. Alderman officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in Moore County. The family would like to thank Bailey Manor in Manchester for their long-term support and care, as well as Adoration Hospice for their care in Mrs. Stewart’s final days. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, or a charity of your choice.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
