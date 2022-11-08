Robbie Colleen Stewart

Robbie Colleen Stewart, a native of Moore County and long-time resident of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Bailey Manor in Manchester at the age of 83.

Mrs. Stewart was born in Moore County to the late Buford Henry Reese and Georgia Mae Thompson Reese. During her life she worked as a seamstress for the Serbin Corporation and was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. She married the Rev. J.C. Stewart on May 25th, 1963 and loved being a pastor’s wife, as well as a mother to her two sons, and a grandmother to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her siblings Margaret and Shirley Lynn Martin, and Jimmy, Kerry, Fred and Joe Reese.

