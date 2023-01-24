Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Robbie Jean Allen McGee Sims, 92, of Shelbyville, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Celebration Way Assisted Living in Shelbyville surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Lynchburg on March 15, 1930, to the late Clarence and Edna Jean Allen. Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Brother Jimmy Burton officiating. Interment will be at Lynchburg Cemetery.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
