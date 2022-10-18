Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
We are saddened at the passing of Robert ‘Bob’ Baker on September 25th at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.
Bob was 78 and is survived by his wife of 39 years Joyce Finney Baker, his six siblings, his two children Robert Theodore Baker Jr. (Debbie) and Sharon Baker Ruhlander (Fritz), 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Bob was born to Lee and Orla Baker, both deceased, fourth of their seven children.
He and Joyce moved to her family’s farm in Lynchburg when he opened Mr. Satellite of Tullahoma in 1982 which he ran until it sold in the last few months. He also lovingly cared for the Finney farm after Mr. Crawford’s passing in 1985. Bob played softball into his 50s and sponsored and coached several softball teams while in Tullahoma even after that.
He and Joyce spent the last few years at their home in Foley, Alabama – seven miles from the Gulf coast and more importantly only five minutes from his favorite golf course.
A memorial service will be held for friends and family on the farm at 474 Finney Rd, Lynchburg, TN scheduled for October 22 to 2 p.m. All are invited. Please join us in cherishing his memory.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 19, 2022
