Robert ‘Bob’ Baker

Robert ‘Bob’ Baker 

We are saddened at the passing of Robert ‘Bob’ Baker on September 25th at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

Bob was 78 and is survived by his wife of 39 years Joyce Finney Baker, his six siblings, his two children Robert Theodore Baker Jr. (Debbie) and Sharon Baker Ruhlander (Fritz), 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Bob was born to Lee and Orla Baker, both deceased, fourth of their seven children.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.