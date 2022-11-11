Robert (Bob) Brown Tipps

Robert (Bob) Brown Tipps, Sr. of Tullahoma and Sevierville, born July 29, 1930, passed away at home with family on November 7, 2022 at the age of 92. Mr. Tipps was a member of Alder Branch Baptist Church in Sevierville and former member of First Christian Church in Tullahoma. Born in Mulberry, Tennessee, he attended school in Mulberry, Lynchburg and Flintville. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1952.

Mr. Tipps was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force (1952-1956). He served with the 463rd Troop Carrier wing in Memphis, Tennessee and Ardmore, Oklahoma. He served 21 months in England with the 513th Fighter Bomber Squadron and was discharged in September 1956 as a Staff Sargent. He then served in the Army National Guard.

