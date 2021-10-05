Robert “Bob” S. Peters, 82, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. He supported, inspired, engaged, and enlivened the Franklin County community with his prowess in the law, his skills of poetry-reading, and enthusiasm for the Democratic Party. On March 24, 1939, he was born to Mynne Bosi Peters and Aubrey Peters in Chicago, Illinois.
A Funeral March and Celebration of Life is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. The New Orleans Style Funeral March will begin at the Law Office of Swafford, Peters, Priest, and Hall at 4 p.m. and will end at the lawn of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, where the Celebration of Life will commence. Attendees are encouraged to park at the funeral home and make their way to the law office around 3:30 p.m. Those who are unable to participate in the march are welcome to gather under the tent at the funeral home.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 6, 2021