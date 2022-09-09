Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Robert "Bobby" Davis Holt, Jr., 57, of Hillsboro passed from this life Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Manchester.
Bobby was born in Manchester on Aug. 1, 1965, to his parents Robert Davis Holt Sr. and Mary Jackie Prosser Holt. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of American Legion Post 43 in Tullahoma, and a member of First Christian Church in Tullahoma. Mr. Holt served his community as a member of the Hillsboro Masonic Lodge #382. He was a Motlow Alumni, and his most recent occupation was with the State of Tennessee Department of Corrections in Maintenance. Mr. Holt was also employed with Charter Communications for many years and a certified Harley Davidson Mechanic. He loved fishing, hunting, beekeeping, and motorcycles. He was an animal lover who rescued and cared for many animals over the years. Mr. Holt was a giving person who enjoyed helping people and never expected anything in return. Mr. Holt was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Mary Pauline and Johnny Clyde Prosser, and Odell and Minnie Holt along with his beloved Rottweiler, Scooter. In addition to his parents,
Mr. Holt is survived by his wife, Teresa Holt; beloved dog, Roxie; children, Amanda and Brandon; sister, Lynne Holt; 6 grandchildren; nephews, Justin Goode and Jason (Mary Beth) Goode; niece, Jessica Daily. Funeral service was held Friday, Sept. 9 in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Murdock officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Donations in his memory may be made to the Coffee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 252, Manchester, TN 37349. Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Holt family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 11, 2022
