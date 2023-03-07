Robert Winton.JPG

Robert Bryson "Bo" Winton

Robert Bryson Winton (Bo) passed this life on earth very peacefully at the age of 74 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m.

