Robert Burley Hayes III was born in Murfreesboro on Jan. 2, 1959 and departed this earthly life at the age of 61 on May 6, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 4 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Carl Tucker officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens. The register book and memorial cards will be available under the carport of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home during visitation. An attendant will be available to assist you. If you would like to send a Hug from Home, please call the funeral home at 967-2222. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 10, 2020

