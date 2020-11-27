beare obit

Robert Burnell Beare, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at his home at the age of 94.

Mr. Beare was born in Ellis Grove, Illinois to the late Ernie and Ollie Eunice Fisher Beare. He served his country proudly in the Navy during World War II and went on to work as an Electrical Engineer with Maytag. Mr. Beare was also a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ernie Beare; and one sister, Bonnie Schoeppel.

Mr. Beare is survived by his wife, Patsy Beare; two daughters, Terri Lyn Gray and her husband Ron, and Toni Lee Beare; six grandchildren, Casey Lee Houck and his wife Megan, Jessica Leigh Houck, Jason Lee Houck, Aaron P. Proffitt and his wife Claire, Robert Ryan Proffitt, Heather Lynn Sullenger, and Katherine Giguere and her husband Steve; and great-grandchildren, Natalie, Landon, Greyson, Henleigh, Hadlee, Owen, Maya and Julian.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service to immediately follow with Dr. J. Herbert Hester officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Nov. 29, 2020

Service information

Nov 28
Visitation
Saturday, November 28, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Kilgore Funeral Home, LLC
215 Mitchell Boulevard
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 28, 2020
11:00AM
Kilgore Funeral Home, LLC
215 Mitchell Boulevard
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

