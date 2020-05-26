Robert Dale May, 51, of Belvidere, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A native of Franklin County, Dale was born in Winchester Feb.10, 1969. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Willie Banks officiating. Interment will follow at Green Cemetery. If you would like to send a Hug from Home, please call the funeral home at 967-2222.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 27, 2020