Robert Dale May, 51, of Belvidere, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A native of Franklin County, Dale was born in Winchester Feb.10, 1969. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Willie Banks officiating. Interment will follow at Green Cemetery. If you would like to send a Hug from Home, please call the funeral home at 967-2222. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 27, 2020

To send flowers to the family of Robert May, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 27
Funeral Service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.