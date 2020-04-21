Robert David Leo Lichon IV, infant son of the late Robert Wayne Lichon and Jacey Alexandria (Dudeck) Lichon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Fresno, California. He was born in Fayetteville on Jan. 15, 2018. Private Family Services are planned with burial at Franklin Memorial Gardens. The register book and memorial cards will be available under the carport of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 23. An attendant will be available to assist you. If you would like to send a Hug from Home, please call the funeral home at 967-2222.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 22, 2020