Robert Donald Johnson, 78, of Estill Fork, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems in Winchester. He was born in Francisco, Ala., on June 7, 1942. Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at Beechgrove Cemetery in Francisco, Ala., with military honors bestowed. If you would like to make a memorial contribution, the family requests donations be made to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 18, 2020