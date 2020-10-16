Robert Donald Johnson, 78, of Estill Fork, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems in Winchester. He was born in Francisco, Ala., on June 7, 1942. Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at Beechgrove Cemetery in Francisco, Ala., with military honors bestowed. If you would like to make a memorial contribution, the family requests donations be made to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Oct. 18, 2020

To send flowers to the family of Robert Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 19
Graveside Service
Monday, October 19, 2020
1:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.