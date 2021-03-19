Robert Edward “Bob” Martin, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his home at the age of 73.
Bob was born in Shelbyville to the late Houston Clay Martin and Mary Elizabeth Waye Martin. During his life he worked as a general manager at Mid-South Distributing. Bob was a former member of the American Legion Post 43, and was had also served as a volunteer fireman with the Tullahoma Fire Department. He enjoyed playing golf and a good card game, and was an avid Tennessee Volunteer Football fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, H. Clay Martin; two sisters, Barbara Pyrdum and Marie Moran; two nieces, Carol Pyrdum and Teresa West; and two nephews, Rod Carol and David Tribble.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Martin and her fiancé Derek Clark; three granddaughters, Alise, Alexis and Kaitlyn Clark; two sisters, Betty Young and Kay Woodlee; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 21 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral to immediately follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 21, 2021