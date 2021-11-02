Robert John Lenard, Sr., 81, of Brentwood passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at his home in Estill Springs.
He was born July 11, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Walter Joseph Lenard and Rita Versaw Lenard. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Woodbine Hickory Chapel.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Woodbine Hickory Chapel. Graveside services will be following at 2 p.m. at Winchester Memorial Park with Pastor Rob McKamey officiating. Grandsons, Travis, Carter, Willie, Justin, Jeremy and Cody Smith will be serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 3, 2021