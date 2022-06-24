Robert "Lee" Parker, Jr., of Tullahoma (most recently South Lebanon, Ohio), passed away peacefully June 1, 2022 at the age of 75.
He was born Aug. 30, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert L. and Ethel (nee Pieczonka) Parker, Sr. Lee, being a rare combination of gentleness and strength, was a gracious man with a marvelous sense of humor. Son of an Army Communications Officer, and born with an analytical & curious mind, it is no wonder Lee found his passion in Aerospace Engineering. A graduate of Colerain High School, Lee went on to earn his BS in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Cincinnati in 1969 and later received his MS of Engineering Management from the University of Tennessee in 1986. Lee married the love of his life, Cheryl Pritchett, on Sept. 10, 1967. Together, the couple built a lifetime of memories filled with laughter and love. Most of those years were spent at Arnold's Engineering Air Force Base Development Center forging lifelong friendships with many who quickly became family, as well.
Lee was extremely proud to serve on the Ascend Federal Credit Union Board of Directors for over 25 years, as well as the Tullahoma Planning Commission, Utilities Board and the Coffee County Public Building Authority for most of his career. Lee also was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and later, St Barnabas Episcopal Church, and enjoyed serving when and where needed.
With an athletic ability and competitive spirit, Lee enjoyed all sports, with pickleball being his latest obsession. Lee loved staying active, whether being outdoors hiking, going for a bike ride, traveling, spending time with his grandchildren or working in his yard and tinkering on his beloved automobiles. This was exactly where Lee found his peace. Lee was preceded in death by: wife, Cheryl Parker; parents, Bob and Ethel Parker; and sister, Jill Widmer.
Lee is survived by: daughters, Melissa Parker and Robin (Dan) Carroll; grandchildren, Parker Carroll and Reagan Carroll, sister, Jackie (Kevin)Cronin; nephews, Sean (Emily) Cronin, Kelly Cronin, Mike (Lindsey Rendell) Cronin, Ayran (Jill) Widmer, Ryan Widmer, and Kyle (Brandy) Widmer; and many loving family members and friends. The family will be planning a Celebration of Life to be held in both OH and TN at a later date and more information will be provided as plans solidify. Memorial donations may be directed to: Alzheimer's Association or the Alois Alzheimer Center.
