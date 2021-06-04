Robert Perry Kilby 70, of Hermitage, passed Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Mr. Kilby was born on April 1, 1951 in Harriman to the late Lieutenant Robert A. and Vivian Kilby. He is survived by his wife, Lynda Kilby; daughters, Surgena (Brandell) Swanson, Lisa and Vandolar Kilby;  grandchildren, Ronnay, Unique, Charlie Chamber and Breaonna Kilby; great-grandchildren, J'King Chamber, Kamera', and Kenndi' Rouse.

Memorial service will be held Sunday, June 6 at 3 p.m.at J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Elmore Torbert, Jr as Eulogist. Online condolences may be sent to www.weltonfuneralhome.com<http://www.weltonfuneralhome.com.

J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Tullahoma News – June 6, 2021

