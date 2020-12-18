Robert “Rabbit” L. Taylor, formerly of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Manchester Health and Rehab at the age of 91. Graveside services are scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery.
A native of Coffee County, Mr. Taylor was the son of the late Lewis Taylor and the late Hattie Taylor Brixey. He was a U S Army veteran and worked at the Tullahoma Post Office for many years. He was a “Mr. Fix-it” and enjoyed tinkering with things. He loved being with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, George “Red”, Walter, Fred, T.L. and Billy Ray Taylor; sisters, Reatha Taylor Carroll and Geraldine Taylor Metz and half-sisters, Burnease Brixey Taylor and Sibbie Brixey Johnson.
Mr. Taylor is survived by niece, Beverly Taylor Daniel of Tullahoma; great-nephew, Randy Daniel and his wife, Camilla of Tullahoma and many other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The family has requested that anyone in attendance please wear masks and practice social distancing according to COVID-19 guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 20, 2020