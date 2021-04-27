Robert Ransom Stephens, 89, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Knoxville. Bob was born in Sparta, Dec. 28, 1931.
He grew up in Tullahoma and graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1950. He served in the US Navy, aviation branch, from 1951 to 1955. He was a graduate of UT in the class of 1959. He retired from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 1994 as an Electrical Engineer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.E. Stephens, and Nelle S. Stephens. He is survived by his children, Teresa Longworth (Terry), Robert B. Stephens (Gail), Julie Jackson (Jackie) and grandchildren, Drew Longworth, Riley Jackson, and Sam Jackson. Also survived by one sister, Patty S. Arnold (David), several nieces and one nephew. Bob was a member of Central Baptist Church, Bearden and King’s Men Sunday School Class.
Family and friends will meet on Sunday May 2 at 1:45 p.m. central standard time at Willow Mount Cemetery, Shelbyville for a 2 p.m. graveside service with Rev. Jack Hice officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, Bearden 6300 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Robert Ransom Stephens please visit their Sympathy Store at their website at www.rosefuneraltn.com.
Rose Funeral & Cremation – Mann is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 28, 2021