Robert Stephen Reece, II, 42, husband of Rachael Clare Reece, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 while surrounded by his family.
Born in Tullahoma, he is the son of Robert and Judy Reece. Stephen graduated from Tullahoma High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tennessee. He spent 20 wonderful years working for Sage Automotive Interiors and was most recently in business leadership as the Business Technical Director.
Stephen was known by everyone for his hospitality, generosity, kindness, and a deep love for his family, affectionately known as The Big Blend. He loved working on cars, going ocean fishing, woodworking, and relaxing at the lake, but always saw those activities as opportunities to bond with his wife, kids, and friends. Stephen never met a stranger, and it only took a minute or two for him to make you feel welcome and accepted. Time will help us cope with our deep loss, but the hole in our hearts could never be filled. Stephen’s life with us was too big and too rich to replace. We will love him forever.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Rachael and their children, Emerson Oswald, Ward Oswald, Audrey Reece, Samuel Reece, and Ruby Oswald; his parents, Robert and Judy Reece; his sister, Julie Schietinger and her husband Brian; and his father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Paula Hemphill. He also leaves behind numerous extended relatives, nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues who all felt like family.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown. The Funeral Service will be Friday, Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 200 West Washington St., Greenville, SC 29601. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Reece Memorial Fund for Bone Marrow Transplant Families, BMT program through the Prisma Health Institute. Please make checks payable to Charles Schwab with Reece Memorial Fund in the memo line. Contributions can be mailed to Foster Victor, 10 Toy Street, Suite 200, Greenville, SC 29601. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 10, 2021