Robert Washington O’Neal, 68, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. He was born March 18, 1952 in Corinth, Mississippi to the late Herman Merle and Betty Jean Seaton O’Neal. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, with Rev. Ronnie Pittenger officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations please be made to the Franklin County High School Athletic Fund.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 7, 2021