Roger Dale Baker, 65, of Manchester passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his residence.
Roger was born in Franklin County to his late parents Lloyd Baker and Margaret Roach Baker. He was an employee with PCA for 15-20 years and was also an employee of WISCO for 10 years. Roger’s main passion was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Besides his motorcycle, he loved fishing and hunting, was a 2nd degree black belt, had a great sense of humor and was a jokester. Roger never knew a stranger and loved everyone he met and loved his family and friends dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ray Baker, Jerry Baker, and Pat Baker.
Roger is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah Temple Baker; sons, Benji (Alisha) Baker and Jesse Baker; brother, Glen Baker; sister, Mary Kimbril; sister-in-law, Freida Baker; grandchildren, Tia Baker, Ethan Baker, Eli Baker, Kannon Baker, Braxton Baker, Ashtyn Lewis, Makayla and Malaiah Qualls, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at noon from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Lloyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 14, 2020