Roger Dale Finchum Sr. (Spider & Papaw) of Hendersonville passed this life peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the age of 74.
Roger was born to Frances and Ernest Buford Finchum on March 12, 1947. He graduated from Tennessee Preparatory School (CTPS) in 1965. Here is where he met and married his lifelong love and partner, Shirley. They were married for almost 56 years. Roger was an avid golfer, loved to travel extensively and he enjoyed eating out as well as a home cooked meal. His children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. He was always there in times of need for anyone in his family and defined the term “Family Man”. You knew you could always count on him to listen or be there when needed.
Mr. Finchum is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Trina and Jeffrey; five grandchildren, Courtney, Alex, Andrew, Trey and Natalie and two brothers, Ricky and Keith Finchum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Debbie, Sharon and Pokey and his eldest son, Roger Finchum Jr.
There will be no services, only a small family memorial service. He was loved tremendously and will be missed more than he will ever know. If you would like to honor his memory, please contribute to the lung cancer research.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 25, 2021