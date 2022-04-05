Roger Dale Lawson of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, April 2, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 71. Dale was born in Tullahoma to the late Eugene and Dorothy Tipps Lawson. During his life he worked as an auto part salesman for J.B. Cook, and was a member of the Tullahoma First Assembly of God Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Lawson. Dale is survived by his wife, Theresa “Terry” Lawson; one brother, Jim Lawson (Brenda); one sister, Rita Barber (Tim); sisters-in-law, Pat Lawson and Kate Warren (Bob); and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Dale’s memory be made to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Ave. Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 6, 2022