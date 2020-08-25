A celebration of life for Mr. Roger Glenn Dailey, Jr., 49, of Murfreesboro, was conducted Monday, Aug. 24, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Dailey passed suddenly from this life on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Roger was born on May 11, 1971, the son of Roger Dailey, Sr. and Sandra Gilliam. He worked as a master barber at Tullahoma “Beaumont Place” for several years, and he more recently retired from the IRS.
Roger is preceded in death by his partner, Robert Borsa; grandfathers, Herman Taft Bush and Hobart Isacc Dailey; grandmothers, Gladys Pauline Bush and Mabel Alene Dailey; uncle, Don Bush; aunts, Ruby Cawthorn and Edna Cooper. He is survived by his mother, Sandra Gail Gilliam (Dale); father, Roger Glenn Dailey, Sr. (Majuana); brother, Terry Keith Dailey (Chastity); sister, Christine Dailey; multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and dog, Axel.
The family requests that during this time, masks and social distancing are taken place for the precautions of everyone’s health and safety. Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Dailey family. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
Coffee County Funeral Home Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 26, 2020