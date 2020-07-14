Roger Starrett, 81, of Decherd died Friday, July 10, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17 at Hillcrest Funeral Home Rev. Elizabeth Sparkman officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at Noon.
Roger is survived by his children, John (Kathy) Starrett, Pamela Starrett, Ronald (Shelly) Starrett, Chris (Karla) Starrett, sister, Julie Perry; brother, Dusty (Debbie) Starrett; grandchildren, Marc, Lauren, Audrey, Noah, Erin, Matthew Starrett, David Sledge, Jason and Sean Kramer, Heather Bailey and one great grandchild.
Hillcrest Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 15, 2020