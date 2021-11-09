Roger William Riddle, 56, passed away Friday Nov. 5, 2021 at the Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville.  He was born in Canton, Ohio on Sept. 20, 1964.

Central Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Nov. 10, 2021

