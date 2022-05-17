Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Ronald D. Kinney of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 79.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 16 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial following at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Kinney was born in Jenkins, Ky., the son of the late Virgil and Mary Hopkins Kinney. He was a U S Marine veteran and enjoyed carpentry, woodworking projects and working on cars. His favorite times were spent with his grandchildren and great grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Bobby and Roger Kinney and sisters, Mary Beth Adkins, Joan Dameron and Sharon Hampton.
He is survived by his wife, Magdalena Kinney of Tullahoma; daughter, Michelle Lydon (Brian) of Goodlettsville; grandchildren, Erin Morris, Rebecca Lydon and Patrick “Kingston” Lydon and great grandchild, Easton Fuller.
