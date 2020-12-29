Ronald Dale Sons of Wartrace, passed this life on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at Unity Medical Center at the age of 77.
Mr. Sons was born in Tullahoma to the late Emmett and Katie Lawson Sons. He served his country proudly in the National Guard during Desert Storm and went on to work as an Electrical Operator at AEDC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Darden Sons, who passed away just three days before he did; and one brother, Danny Sons. Mr. Sons is survived by his two brothers, Tony and Bobby Sons.
A graveside service for both Mr. and Mrs. Sons was held Tuesday at Maplewood Cemetery with David Wall officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Alzheimer’s Tennessee, P.O. Box 1373, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388, the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123-1718.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 30, 2020