Ronald E. Bruce, 73, of Somerset, Ky., formerly of Winchester, passed away on April 5, 2022 at his residence in Somerset.  He was born on March 7, 1949 in Huntsville, Ala., to the late Aaron and Irene Bruce. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – April 10, 2022

